Jake Owen Gets His Tour Bus Back With Route 91 Reminder Still In Tact

Jake Owen has been reunited with his bus after the mass shooting in Las Vegas several weeks ago, but it comes with a painful reminder of that tragic night.

On Instagram, Jake explained that each day on tour, his manager writes down the schedule for the day ahead on a chalkboard that they have hanging on the bus, and when he got his bus back, the schedule for the Route 91 Harvest Festival was still written.

Jake posted along with the photo of the chalkboard, “Every day my tour manager/best friend writes down our day on our bus door chalk board… we just got our bus back from Vegas and it’s still written on the door. I’ll never forget this day.”

The country star himself was backstage when a gunman fired shots on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1st, killing more than 50 people and injuring hundreds more.