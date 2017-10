Darius Rucker has a new single out called, “For the First Time”. So he’s trying things he’s never done before like line dancing. He brought along his friend Storme Warren to learn how to line dance with him.

If you remember from Darius Rucker’s show last year with 941 KMPS, he’s got that country wiggle down. So line dancing doesn’t seem like much of a stretch for Darius. Actually, he’s REALLY good at it!