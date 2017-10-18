Big & Rich and Cam Headline Vegas Charity Show

Country super-duo Big & Rich, “Burning House” singer Cam and a surprise guest will play a free benefit concert in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 19.

“Vegas Strong: A Night of Healing” will honor victims, survivors and first responders from the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting tragedy according to Billboard.

Profits from food and beverage sales are to go to those in need. All available tickets for the free concert have already been claimed.

While the concert is free, organizers will accept donations at the show, with proceeds going to the Las Vegas Victim’s Fund.

Big & Rich played at the Route 91 Harvest festival the night of the Oct. 1 shooting, performing several hours before shots were fired.

As for the surprise guest, the concert statement says “surprise superstars from one of country’s most awarded acts that have amassed 17 career #1 singles, 24 million albums, and 10 million tickets sold worldwide!” Hmmmm….any guesses?