Shania Twain Heads To ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Shania Twain won’t be hitting the dance floor, but she will hit the stage as well as the judges table!

(Sidenote – she would be AWESOME competing on the show! Keep that in mind ‘DWTS’ producers…)

The country superstar will be taking on the role of judge on hit reality show Dancing With the Stars next Monday (Oct. 23) according to Taste Of Country.

Twain will help as a guest during Movie Night which will feature routines from the remaining couples that pay homage to iconic dance moments in film history.

Previous years have featured choreography from movies including Dirty Dancing, Slumdog Millionaire, Magic Mike and more.

Shania is also scheduled to perform her new song “Soldier” on the show.