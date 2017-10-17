Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 17th

1.

Detectives, Search and Rescue personnel and volunteers were searching Monday night for a 6-year-old mildly autistic boy, Dayvid Pakko, who went missing from his Lynnwood apartment earlier in the day. The boy was sick and had stayed home from school. He was last seen at 2:30pm Monday and reported missing around 5pm. More than 40 volunteers with the Sheriff’s Office search and rescue unit were deployed for search and rescue operations. Sadly, the search had heartbreaking results. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department says the body of the young boy was found early this morning in a dumpster at the apartment. Major Crimes detectives are now investigating and a 19-year-old male relative has been taken into custody. (Read more from Q13)

2.

The first significant wind event of the fall is expected to move into the area first thing this morning, with an even bigger storm coming Wednesday morning. Three storms are barreling toward the Northwest, with heavy rain and wind expected, and things finally settling down Saturday afternoon. The morning commute will be wet across the region, with gusts of wind out of the southwest up to 30 mph. We’ll get a breather Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but things will ramp back up Wednesday afternoon. That system is forecast to bring gusts of 35 mph to the Seattle metro area, and much stronger winds to the coast and Bellingham. Thursday morning’s commute will be wet and windy as well, but outside of some scattered thunderstorms Friday, we’ll get another break until Friday evening. (Read more from KING 5)

3.

Alyssa Milano has sparked a viral campaign under the hashtag “#MeToo,” calling on women to speak up about surviving sexual assault. “If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,” Milano tweeted Sunday. She got the idea for her campaign from a friend who told her such a tweet “might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.” She was flooded with thousands of responses from women across the globe. Milano received “me, too” responses from Debra Messing and Anna Paquin, among a slew of other stars. By 4 a.m. on Monday, more than 200,000 #MeToo tweets were published – and stories also inundated Facebook, with almost 80,000 users discussing the subject.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

4.

Candle lovers, rejoice! Candle scientists have outdone themselves: a new Harry Potter-inspired candle also serves as a Sorting Hat. Muggle Library Candles of Fort Worth, Texas says their new candle burns to reveal what Hogwarts house to which you belong. The wax first burns white, then “transfigures” to either red, yellow, green or blue, revealing your Hogwarts house.The candle features a lemony scent with a hint of sandalwood, creamy vanilla, and patchouli.Sold on Etsy online store, the candle has become so popular that pre-orders have been pushed to February so that current holiday orders can be fulfilled. (Read more from Refinery)