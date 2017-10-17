Nicole Kidman Tries to Explain Kiss with Alexandar Skarsgard at Emmys

By DeAnna Lee
It was the kiss at the Emmys we all saw and went…”huh”?! Nicole Kidman has opened up about the kiss with her co-star Alexandar Skargard and tries to explain why it was not a big deal.

The Today Show is right… awkward! Fans were shocked, because Keith Urban was standing right next to her watching the whole thing.

Fans clearly couldn’t understand how you could kiss another man in front of your hubby and Nicole has an explanation

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she first assured everyone, “I kissed my husband too.”

She then went on to explain her relationship with Skarsgård, who played her husband on the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, which is what he won the award for.

“I did kiss him because…but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” Nicole shared to which Graham replied, “We saw it.”

“Alright I’m backin’ off,” Kidman added. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he’s like a mannequin.”

She quickly backtracked that statement with, ” I mean, not a mannequin.”

So… did she make things better or worse?

Listen Live