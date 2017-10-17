Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Day Pics

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: instagram, Kacey Musgraves, ruston kelly, Wedding
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

It was a beautiful country wedding for a couple beautiful country singers, if we do say so ourselves!

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly got married this past Saturday (10/14) in Tennessee, and both the bride and groom recently shared stunning pics from their special day!

Her dress! His green suede suit! That bouquet! A HORSE!

We are loving every single detail!

Congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs.!

Saturday, in a sacred place where two rivers meet and join together, I married my best friend..barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists. I've never felt so tranquil and happy. We made our promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced into the night. We couldn't have done any of it without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends. PHOTO BY @nbarrettphoto ……………………….. [extra massive thanks to Melissa and @evan_tate of @photowagontx + @bowsandarrowsflowers and crew for coordinating/planning/florals/styling and making everything a reality + @jbamn for the funny, personal and beautiful officiating, @peytonfrank, @allikdesign @indahevents @leeuwnashville @thekindcake @indahevents Hair/Makeup by @carlenekmakeup + Ali at @thedryhousenashville We love y'all!] ❤️More to come.

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

🖤

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

📸: @nbarrettphoto

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

Mrs. Kelly 📸: @nbarrettphoto

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

The best kind of magic. Best day of my life. 📷: @nbarrettphoto

A post shared by RUSTON KELLY (@rustonkelly) on

