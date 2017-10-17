Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Day Pics

It was a beautiful country wedding for a couple beautiful country singers, if we do say so ourselves!

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly got married this past Saturday (10/14) in Tennessee, and both the bride and groom recently shared stunning pics from their special day!

Her dress! His green suede suit! That bouquet! A HORSE!

We are loving every single detail!

Congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs.!

