Seth and Kat’s 4 Thing You Need To Know-October 16th

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL owners for collusion. According to ESPN, Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos claims in the filing that the NFL and its owners “have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.” The NFL Player’s Association also released a statement Sunday, offering Kaepernick its support and reiterating its readiness to assist him, “as we do all players.” The former San Francisco 49ers player made headlines last year when he knelt during the national anthem before games to protest social injustice. It led to him being criticized in the press and he severed his contract with the 49ers in March

One week after reaching the top eight in the Associated Press college football rankings, the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars tumbled out of the top 10 after road losses this week. The weekend started with the Cougars (6-1 overall, 3-1 in Pac-12) committing seven turnovers in a 37-3 loss to the Cal Bears (4-3, 1-3) Friday night. It continued Saturday with the Huskies (6-1, 3-1) losing 13-7 to Arizona State (3-3, 2-1). The Huskies fell seven spots to No. 12 in the AP poll Sunday while the Cougars dropped seven spots to No. 15. (Read more from KING 5)

BUT…there is good news in Seattle sports! Yhe Sounders clinched a playoff berth and a chance to defend their MLS Cup by beating FC Dallas 4-0 on Sunday. The Sounders (13-9-11) are tied for second place in the Western Conference with Portland at 50 points apiece with one game left, two points behind West-leading Vancouver. (Read more from Q13)

Another Game of Thrones wedding is on the horizon. Billboard reports that Sophie Turner, who portrays Sansa Stark on the HBO series, is engaged to DNCE singer Joe Jonas. The duo confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday, sharing a photo of their hands–and Turner’s sparkling engagement ring–on each of their accounts. While Jonas captioned the image, “She said yes,” Turner wrote, “I said yes.” The 28-year-old singer and the 21-year-old English actress began dating last year; they have since traveled to London together to meet her parents and spent Thanksgiving with the Jonas clan in California last November. The news comes just weeks after Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington confirmed his own engagement to actress Rose Leslie.

When one of Northern California’s wildfires began tearing through a Santa Rosa neighborhood Kathy Weaver saw the flames engulfing their house and had to flee with the nothing but a nightgown. She left behind everything, including her beloved 9-year-old Bernese Mountain dog Izzy who “bolted in another direction” as the couple fled the property. Beckyjean Widen, Kathy’s daughter, posted on Facebook “My mom couldn’t chase after her without risking her own life.” She added that her mother drove to safety through “walls of flames and across a burning wooden bridge” to stay alive. The loss to her family’s home was nothing compared to leaving behind their other family member. So when her brother Jack Weaver and Widen’s husband Patrick returned to the ruins expecting the worst– they disregarded police orders to steer clear and breached the barricade to take a three-mile hike. What they found was shocking … in the best way possible. Izzy had survived! Izzy smelled of soot and was covered in ashes — but the two-time canine cancer survivor has made it back to her loving family. (Read more from TODAY)