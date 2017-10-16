Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina Celebrate #1 Song “What Ifs”

There’s a new number ONE in town…well, in the country!

Last week, Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with their duet “What Ifs”, ending Sam Hunt’s hold on the No. 1 slot after 34 consecutive weeks.

This week, “What Ifs” reached #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart which is solely based on country radio play according to Headline Planet.

“What Ifs” replaced Kenny Chesney’s “All The Pretty Girls” which sspent the past two weeks at #1.

The single becomes Kane Brown’s first country radio #1, and the second chart-topper for Alaina, who scored her first earlier this year with “Road Less Traveled.”

Brown and Alaina have been friends since sixth grade and sang in the choir together at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. He even credits her with encouraging him to pursue singing as a career.

Both have taken to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate and thank fans & country radio for their #1 song.

One of the best weeks of my life 🙏🏾 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 11, 2017