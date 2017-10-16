Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly Tie the Knot

By Annie Reuter

Kacey Musgraves is a married woman! The country singer wed fellow artist Ruston Kelly in a ceremony on Saturday evening (October 14) in Tennessee.

On Saturday morning, Musgraves hinted at the big day with a post on Twitter that read “Today” with a wedding dress and heart emoji.

Later she’d share additional pictures, promising more to follow when she comes off of cloud nine.

Her husband, Kelly, also shared his gratitude and excitement on social media. “Last night was incredible. To all of our people who came and gave their love and wished us well and danced their asses off: thank you so very much,” he captions a photo.

Kelly proposed on Christmas Eve of 2016 and Musgraves shared the big news later on Instagram. “I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!!” she wrote at the time.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Today. 👰🏻💕 —

K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 14, 2017

The sweet morning after the most unbelievably magical night. https://t.co/YdxJlEjWap —

K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 15, 2017

When you get to change his name in yo phone to "Husband".. 🤓☎️💕 —

K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 15, 2017

Last night. Can't wait to show y'all more later when I come down offa cloud 9 ✨💜✨ https://t.co/WBkCfaYftK —

K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 16, 2017