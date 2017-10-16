Kacey Musgraves Is A Married Woman!

Congratulations to Kacey Musgraves who tied-the-knotrust over the weekend!

The 29-year-old singer exchanged vows with fiancé Ruston Kelly on Saturday in Tennessee.

Today. 👰🏻💕 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 14, 2017

Last night. Can't wait to show y'all more later when I come down offa cloud 9 ✨💜✨ pic.twitter.com/WBkCfaYftK — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 16, 2017

When you get to change his name in yo phone to "Husband".. 🤓☎️💕 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 15, 2017

The sweet morning after the most unbelievably magical night. Wish I could live in yesterday forever. A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

The groom teased hinted at the life-changing moment on Instagram on Friday, writing: “Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”

Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn't be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union. 📷: @thekyleryan A post shared by RUSTON KELLY (@rustonkelly) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

Last night was incredible. To all of our people who came and gave their love and wished us well and danced their asses off: thank you so very much. Photo by @kellychristinesutton A post shared by RUSTON KELLY (@rustonkelly) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Musgraves, meanwhile, posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a wedding dress from her childhood, saying that it was a wedding dress preview. She added in a follow-up post, “This has been one insane year. I can somehow say I’ve survived the stress of remodeling an old house (and living in the construction zone), writing and making an album, AND planning a wedding ALL AT THE SAME TIME!”

Wedding dress sneak peak 😂💕 #tbt A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Kacey and Ruston got engaged Christmas Eve in her Golden, Texas, childhood home after “having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in” according to People.

I didn't say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say "you just know". A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:16am PST

Congratulations to Kacey and her now husband!