Kacey Musgraves Is A Married Woman!

Congratulations to Kacey Musgraves who tied-the-knotrust over the weekend!

The 29-year-old singer exchanged vows with fiancé Ruston Kelly on Saturday in Tennessee.

The sweet morning after the most unbelievably magical night. Wish I could live in yesterday forever.

The groom teased hinted at the life-changing moment on Instagram on Friday, writing: “Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”

Musgraves, meanwhile, posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a wedding dress from her childhood, saying that it was a wedding dress preview. She added in a follow-up post, “This has been one insane year. I can somehow say I’ve survived the stress of remodeling an old house (and living in the construction zone), writing and making an album, AND planning a wedding ALL AT THE SAME TIME!”

Wedding dress sneak peak 😂💕 #tbt

Kacey and Ruston got engaged Christmas Eve in her Golden, Texas, childhood home after “having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in” according to People.

Congratulations to Kacey and her now husband!

