Kacey Musgraves Is A Married Woman!

Congratulations to Kacey Musgraves who tied-the-knotrust over the weekend!
The 29-year-old singer exchanged vows with fiancé Ruston Kelly on Saturday in Tennessee.
The groom teased hinted at the life-changing moment on Instagram on Friday, writing: “Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”
Musgraves, meanwhile, posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a wedding dress from her childhood, saying that it was a wedding dress preview. She added in a follow-up post, “This has been one insane year. I can somehow say I’ve survived the stress of remodeling an old house (and living in the construction zone), writing and making an album, AND planning a wedding ALL AT THE SAME TIME!”
Kacey and Ruston got engaged Christmas Eve in her Golden, Texas, childhood home after “having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in” according to People.
I didn't say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say "you just know".
Congratulations to Kacey and her now husband!