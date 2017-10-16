Brett Young Gets You Into The Holiday Spirit With “O Holy Night”

Vote For The #941ClassOf Backstage Blogger

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Young, Christmas, holidays, O Holy Night

It’s not even Halloween yet, but Brett Young already has us wanting to hang the wreaths and decorate the trees after releasing a stirring rendition of the Christmas classic “O Holy Night.”

Brett grew up singing “O Holy Night” in church, and he says the song reminds him of so many fond childhood memories.

He tells Taste Of Country, “There’s just something so beautiful and reverent about it that gets me in the holiday spirit every time I hear it. It is one of my favorite Christmas songs so I jumped at the chance to record it.”

