Brett Eldredge Serenades Reality Star In Romantic New Video For “The Long Way”

What we would give to be Sadie Robertson of ‘Duck Dynasty’…

Robertson was the lucky lady chosen to be star in Brett Eldredge’s newest video for his most recent single, “The Long Way”.

Tough job being serenaded by Mr. Eldredge himself while taking romantic car rides, dancing in fields, and basically enjoying every dream sequence we can think of.

The song is a special one to Eldredge, who says it’s “a look into what I want to find in love.”

“It’s about getting to know somebody more than just on the surface, getting to know somebody deep down to their core. It’s more than just taking the long way around their town, it’s through their imagination. It’s them telling you everything about where they came from,” he explains.

“You want to know every single detail – where they wrecked their bike the first time, where their parents fell in love, the lot where the car they drove in high school is sitting. I think this song says don’t be afraid to have that conversation, don’t be afraid to get to know that person.”

Ironically, Eldredge didn’t write the song for someone he knows, or a story he’s heard before—he wrote it for someone he hopes to meet according to Esquire.

(*Insert gorgeous single ladies raising their hands everywhere!*)

Brett has been teasing the music video on social media for some time, and it lead to many speculating a possible romance between him and Robertson.

