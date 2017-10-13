Vegas Survivors Share Powerful Tribute Tattoos

October 1, 2017 will never be forgotten. This day changed all of our lives forever, and these Vegas survivors have made sure they will never forget with the most beautiful memorial tattoos. It’s just a small personal step forward for those who survived this horrible tragedy.
The top picture is from Friday morning. The start of what was suppose to be an amazing weekend. The bottom is from the day we got back. The ending to a weekend we will never forget. These two men have been in my life for ten years. And will be in it forever. We went through hell. Me and Nate we apart from Collin the entire night. So many thoughts running through my mind. Not knowing where so many of my friends were. Are they ok. Are they alive. Glad to say we are all ok. But not everyone can say that. My heart goes out to every single person there that dreadful night. So many lost lives so many injured. I pray for all the family's who lost someone. I pray for all the people that had to witness this. This bastard has ruined some many lives. But we are strong. Everyone who was there is strong. We will push past this. God bless us. God bless Vegas. God bless the USA!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #USA #route91harvest #route91survivor #vegasstrong #prayforvegas #10117
Last Sunday I was at a country concert with my mom and friends when someone tried to murder us along with thousands of others. While we may never understand why someone would do such a thing, we are forced to accept that it happened and that we now have to accept a new reality. I put a permanent reminder on my body to constantly remind myself that it so easily could've been me that was killed. I don't know how or why I wasn't but not a day will ever go by that I'm not thankful to bet alive. The biggest of thank you's to @mikejtattooer for sharing your talent with us ❤️ #vegasstrong #prayforvegas #prayforlasvegas #route91harvest #rt91harvest
Yesterday, I took a step forward. Slowly I am learning how to cope and take back control of my life. I can’t thank the guys at Star Tattoo in Heber Springs enough for a such a supportive, amazing experience. Today is a big day for @magen.mansfield, @jigivy30, and @markpp9x. Late last week, we bought tickets to see @jasonaldean at Verizon. I know, it sounds crazy, but we need to see him finish. We need to remember how we felt BEFORE the terror, when we were completely free and wrapped up in the joy of the music. So tonight, all 4 of us will attempt to walk into a venue full of people to listen to one of our favorite artists. Tonight, I will take control and feel. I’ll remember all those who were just like us, but won’t get this chance again. Please pray for us, it won’t be easy but I know, together, we can do it. #musicislife #waytomyheart #route91harvest #vegasstrong