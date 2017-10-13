Vegas Survivors Share Powerful Tribute Tattoos

The top picture is from Friday morning. The start of what was suppose to be an amazing weekend. The bottom is from the day we got back. The ending to a weekend we will never forget. These two men have been in my life for ten years. And will be in it forever. We went through hell. Me and Nate we apart from Collin the entire night. So many thoughts running through my mind. Not knowing where so many of my friends were. Are they ok. Are they alive. Glad to say we are all ok. But not everyone can say that. My heart goes out to every single person there that dreadful night. So many lost lives so many injured. I pray for all the family's who lost someone. I pray for all the people that had to witness this. This bastard has ruined some many lives. But we are strong. Everyone who was there is strong. We will push past this. God bless us. God bless Vegas. God bless the USA!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #USA #route91harvest #route91survivor #vegasstrong #prayforvegas #10117

