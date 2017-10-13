Vegas Survivors Share Powerful Tribute Tattoos

Vote For The #941ClassOf Backstage Blogger

By DeAnna Lee
Vegas Tattoo

October 1, 2017 will never be forgotten. This day changed all of our lives forever, and these Vegas survivors have made sure they will never forget with the most beautiful memorial tattoos. It’s just a small personal step forward for those who survived this horrible tragedy.

We will never forget. #route91harvest #vegastrong #countrystrong

The top picture is from Friday morning. The start of what was suppose to be an amazing weekend. The bottom is from the day we got back. The ending to a weekend we will never forget. These two men have been in my life for ten years. And will be in it forever. We went through hell. Me and Nate we apart from Collin the entire night. So many thoughts running through my mind. Not knowing where so many of my friends were. Are they ok. Are they alive. Glad to say we are all ok. But not everyone can say that. My heart goes out to every single person there that dreadful night. So many lost lives so many injured. I pray for all the family's who lost someone. I pray for all the people that had to witness this. This bastard has ruined some many lives. But we are strong. Everyone who was there is strong. We will push past this. God bless us. God bless Vegas. God bless the USA!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #USA #route91harvest #route91survivor #vegasstrong #prayforvegas #10117

Yesterday, I took a step forward. Slowly I am learning how to cope and take back control of my life. I can’t thank the guys at Star Tattoo in Heber Springs enough for a such a supportive, amazing experience. Today is a big day for @magen.mansfield, @jigivy30, and @markpp9x. Late last week, we bought tickets to see @jasonaldean at Verizon. I know, it sounds crazy, but we need to see him finish. We need to remember how we felt BEFORE the terror, when we were completely free and wrapped up in the joy of the music. So tonight, all 4 of us will attempt to walk into a venue full of people to listen to one of our favorite artists. Tonight, I will take control and feel. I’ll remember all those who were just like us, but won’t get this chance again. Please pray for us, it won’t be easy but I know, together, we can do it. #musicislife #waytomyheart #route91harvest #vegasstrong

