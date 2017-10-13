Trisha Yearwood Dresses as Hubby Garth Brooks for Halloween

Trisha Yearwood is the spitting image of her husband Garth Brooks in a teaser for the upcoming Halloween episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Yearwood shared the video Thursday on Facebook, in which she wears the signature black and white checkered shirt her husband wore for the cover of his 1992 album The Chase.

The getup also includes his black cowboy hat, a wireless mic headpiece and giant gold belt buckle, as well as a hilarious fake beard. “

I think we’re going to have an amazing Halloween,” says Yearwood’s friend Glenda Lou, who appears in the segment as Yearwood circa the ‘90s.

The Halloween-themed episode airs this Saturday, October 14, on Food Network according to Taste Of Country.