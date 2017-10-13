Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know – October 13th

1.

This week, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital tweeted to see if the Seahawks would help 4-year-old Ellie Carter, a patient who lost her favorite Richard Sherman doll. Ellie has kept the doll by her side during multiple procedures and surgeries, as she fights a complex case with multiple conditions. Richard Sherman wasted no time coming to the rescue. He ended up making an impromptu visit at the hospital to see Ellie, who was sporting a #25 jersey. He brought her gifts, blew bubbles with her and raced with her down the hallways and had a play date to remember. (Read more from Q13)

2.

At least 31 deaths have been confirmed as the devastating wildfires in Northern California’s wine country–the deadliest week of fires in the state’s history–continue to burn. CNN reports that the largest of the group of 21 fires are still burning, with the 40,000-plus acre Atlas Fire in Napa and Solano counties just 3 percent contained and the 34,000-acre Tubbs Fire in Napa and Sonoma only 10 percent under control. “We’re not even close to being out of this emergency,” Mark Ghilarducci, the director of California’s Office of Emergency Services, said Thursday afternoon. The wildfires have burned more than 191,000 acres throughout the state so far. According to the National Weather Service, winds could be especially gusty in the region Friday night through Saturday, and no rain is expected for almost a week. (Read more from AP News)

3.

Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios and global content at Amazon Video, was put on a leave of absence Thursday following a report that the executive made obscene comments to a producer of Amazon’s critically acclaimed series “The Man in the High Castle.” She claimed in 2015 Price repeatedly made lewd comments to her despite her refusals. At the time, Amazon said it took the allegation seriously, but did not announce anything like a leave of absence. (Read more from CNN)

4.

Harry Potter fans in Seattle are NOT happy after being scammed. The alleged scam artist combined the popularity of Harry Potter and mud runs to promote “Muddy Muggle” events all over the country including, an event in Seattle. Thousands signed up and paid $183 to run The Muddy Muggle – which was later changed to Muddy Mortal. Along with the run, there were supposed to be wizzarding sports, a locally sourced feast, and retailers selling all sorts of Harry Potter themed goods. Now, the organizer is MIA, the event canceled, and no reimbursements for Potter fans are in sight. In fact there is no record of FitGeek Events, LLC or Guined ever successfully booking a run location in Seattle, or any other city. (Read more from Q13)