941KMPS Presents: New Country Night Out

Grab your friends, family, coworkers…ANYONE who loves country music… and get ready to enjoy:

94.1 KMPS New Country Night Out

WHEN: Friday December 8th

WHERE: Snoqualmie Casino (21+ to attend)

FEATURING: Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson and one more artist to be announced

A limited amount of $25 tickets go on sale TODAY (10/13/17) at 2pm!

(Link will be live HERE at 2pm)

Below is just a small preview of what you can expect from the incredible lineup of New Country Night Out!

(Served up by BSB, Brown Sugar Bourbon from Heritage Distilling Company)

Maren Morris

Scotty McCreery

Russell Dickerson