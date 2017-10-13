941KMPS Presents: New Country Night Out

Vote For The #941ClassOf Backstage Blogger

Grab your friends, family, coworkers…ANYONE who loves country music… and get ready to enjoy:

94.1 KMPS New Country Night Out

 

WHEN: Friday December 8th

WHERE: Snoqualmie Casino (21+ to attend)

FEATURING: Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson and one more artist to be announced

A limited amount of $25 tickets go on sale TODAY (10/13/17) at 2pm!

(Link will be live HERE at 2pm)

Below is just a small preview of what you can expect from the incredible lineup of New Country Night Out!

Maren Morris

Scotty McCreery

Russell Dickerson

