KMPS Give and Receive Blood Drive With Bloodworks Federal Way

***Our #941Family filled up ALL available appointments for Monday’s KMPS Give & Receive Blood Drive With Bloodworks Federal Way in less than 48 hours! ***

BUT you can still help support victims of the Las Vegas tragedy at Route 91 Harvest Festival by donating at ANY Bloodworks Northwest location!

BloodworksNW is offering assistance to blood bank officials in the Las Vegas area in the aftermath of the shootings on October 1st. Officials there tell us blood supplies are adequate. However, BloodworksNW has sent units to blood centers in Texas following Hurricane Harvey and to Florida following Hurricane Irma & remains ready to help.

Continuous donations to BloodworksNW help maintain a local supply so that they can continue to offer help when tragedies occur.

We encourage donors to reserve an appointment at their convenience at www.bloodworksnw.org.

