Vote For The #941ClassOf Backstage Blogger

Kelsea Ballerini Is Headed Back To School…Sort Of

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Concert, high school, Kelsea Ballerini, Knoxville, tennessee

Kelsea Ballerini is headed back home and back to school!

The country star revealed on Thursday that she’s returning to her Knoxville, Tennessee high school, Central High, to play a free show.

The Oct. 28 show is a collaboration with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development as part of Tennessee Tourism’s Snapchat Concert Series and their ongoing “The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee” campaign.

“How cool to be able to come home to Knoxville and celebrate this next big moment in my life with you! Central High is such a special place for me,” Ballerini told People.

“I was in the glee club and got to perform in musicals on the same stage where I sang a song I wrote for the very first time. This city … this high school … really helped shape my life and I can’t wait to share my new songs with you.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live