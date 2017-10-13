Kelsea Ballerini Is Headed Back To School…Sort Of

Kelsea Ballerini is headed back home and back to school!

The country star revealed on Thursday that she’s returning to her Knoxville, Tennessee high school, Central High, to play a free show.

The Oct. 28 show is a collaboration with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development as part of Tennessee Tourism’s Snapchat Concert Series and their ongoing “The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee” campaign.

“How cool to be able to come home to Knoxville and celebrate this next big moment in my life with you! Central High is such a special place for me,” Ballerini told People.

“I was in the glee club and got to perform in musicals on the same stage where I sang a song I wrote for the very first time. This city … this high school … really helped shape my life and I can’t wait to share my new songs with you.”