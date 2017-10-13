George Strait Sends Special Message to Young Fan with Terminal Illness

By Scott T. Sterling

“Hey Bella, it’s me George Strait”

Country superstar George Strait has recorded a special message for a terminally ill young fan.

“I just want you to know that I’m thinking about you and thank you for listening to me and liking my music. That makes me very very happy,” Strait said in the message.

Bella, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and other medical conditions, recently found out from doctors that she had just weeks to live. Her family and the singer are all praying for a miracle.

“I just wanted you to know that I’m thinking about you and I’m praying for you. I hope you get better really really soon,” Strait shared.

Bella loves George Strait so much that she listens to his music every night before bed.

Strait’s connection to his young fan was made possible by Heroes & Cops Against Childhood Cancer, a non-profit which makes dreams come true for kids started by officer Damon Cole.

“My heart is so happy right now,” Cole posted to Facebook. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart George Strait for taking time out of your day to do this for Hero Bella. A special thank you to Erin for making this happen. King George you have a heart of gold brother.”