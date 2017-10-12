Vote For The #941ClassOf Backstage Blogger

So many great entries! Our judge’s panel narrowed it down to the final THREE! (It wasn’t easy…we loved them all!) 

It’s time cast your vote on who YOU think should be the exclusive #941ClassOf backstage blogger! The lucky winner will get to go behind-the-scenes with Adam Craig, Midland, Seth Ennis, Carly Pearce and Luke Combs on October 24th at Snoqualmie Casino.

Watch all three videos below, then VOTE ON YOUR FAVORITE by texting the video keyword (ONE, TWO, or THREE) to 54994 or click HERE to vote online.

VIDEO ONE

(To vote for this video, text ONE to 54994)

VIDEO TWO

(To vote for this video, text TWO to 54994)

VIDEO THREE

(To vote for this video, text THREE to 54994)

 

