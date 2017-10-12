Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know – October 12th

1.

The Boy Scouts announced plans to admit girls starting next year, and establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts. Under the plan, Cub Scout dens will be single-gender, either all-boys or all-girls. The larger packs will have the option to welcome both genders if they choose. The program for older girls is expected to start in 2019 and will enable girls to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Boy Scout leaders say the change is needed to provide more options for parents. “The values of Scouting—trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example—are important for both young men and women,” says BSA’s Chief Scout Executive. The Girl Scouts organization has criticized the initiative, saying it strains the century-old bond between the two groups.

2.

An 11-year-old boy from Seattle was cast to play the role of Ralphie Parker in FOX’s live musical version of “A Christmas Story” that will air in December. A video released by FOX shows Andy Walken receiving the exciting news. Also starring in the musical, which will air at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 on Q13 FOX, will be Maya Rudolph and Matthew Broderick. (Read more from Q13)

3.

Ben Affleck issued a public apology for groping One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton in 2003. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck tweeted Wednesday. The move came after Burton, 35, tweeted on Tuesday that she “didn’t forget” the incident, which occurred during an episode of MTV’s Total Request Live, adding, “I was a kid.” Burton previously recalled the uncomfortable moment in a Total Request Live retrospective. “He wraps his arm around me and tweaks my left boob,” she said. “I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’ … Some girls like good tweakage here and there. I’d rather have a high-five.” The resurfacing of the incident came after Affleck’s denouncement of Harvey Weinstein following a slew of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

4.

After an intense and highly competitive culinary contest, Lay’s has finally chosen their newest potato chip flavor. Lay’s newest chip to win this year’s “Do Us A Flavor” contest is … drumroll, please … Crispy Taco! The annual competition, which lets fans submit fun and original chip ideas, opened earlier this year. This year’s three finalists, which were chosen in August, included Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese and Fried Green Tomato. Ellen Sarem, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, won the grand prize, which scored her a cool $1 million — and the other two other finalists will each receive $50,000.