Lady Antebellum Asks Fans to Contribute Pics and Videos for “Army” Video

Lady Antebellum is partnering with the National Geographic Channel to raise funds for the Nashville nonprofit Musicians on Call, all while helping you give a big shout-out to your personal heroes.

“We need your help to create a music video for our song ‘Army,'” Hilary Scott explains in a new clip.

“‘Army’ has such a special meaning to us, and when we were writing this for our families, we had no idea how much of a universal feeling it would draw out of our fans. Whether it be their teacher, mom or best friend, we are looking forward to watching the stories that come through and create an incredible music moment that will also recognize the heroic sacrifices of our troops and their families.”

Scott goes on to say, “We want to hear about your army. Submit a photo or video on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram showing us the heroes in your life using the hashtag ‘#MyArmyContest’ and tagging @NatGeoChannel, and it could be featured in our new music video.”

Fans have from now until November 7th to post. Those selected will be featured in the video according to Billboard.

National Geographic Channel will also donate $1 for every use of the hashtag to Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients.