George Strait Sends Heartwarming Video to Young Fan With Cancer

This week, the King of Country Music shared a heartfelt video message a 10-year-old country fan named Bella who is currently fighting cancer.

George Strait started the Facebook video by saying, “Hey, darlin’, I heard you weren’t doing so well. I just want you to know that I’m thinking about you and I’m praying for you and I hope you get better really, really soon.”

“I just want you to know that I’m thinking about you. And thank you for listening to me and liking my music,” he continued. “That makes me very happy. Anyway, darlin’, I hope you get better real soon, and remember I love you. Bye, bye darlin’.”

Heroes and Cops Against Childhood Cancer helped coordinate the personal video message from Strait according to Taste Of Country.

One of the men who started the organization — Fort Worth police officer Damon Cole — was beyond thankful for the touching video.

“I can’t thank him enough from the bottom of my heart,” said Cole,. “I called Bella’s family and I played the video for them and they all started crying. Bella is so happy right now because she got to hear George Strait.”