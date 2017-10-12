American Music Award Nominations Announced – See if your favorite country artists made the list!

By Heidi May
Credit: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Recording artists Keith Urban (L) and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during FOX's "American Idol" Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The American Music Award Nominees have been announced. They will be broadcast live from LA on November 19th. You can vote for your faves here.

TOUR OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

 

 

