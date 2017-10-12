American Music Award Nominations Announced – See if your favorite country artists made the list!

The American Music Award Nominees have been announced. They will be broadcast live from LA on November 19th. You can vote for your faves here.
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”