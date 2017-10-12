American Music Award Nominations Announced – See if your favorite country artists made the list!

The American Music Award Nominees have been announced. They will be broadcast live from LA on November 19th. You can vote for your faves here.

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”