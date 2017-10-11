Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 11th

1.

At least 17 people have been killed and 185 injured by several wildfires currently whipping through northern California’s wine country. The fires broke out nearly simultaneously on Sunday and exploded from there, destroying some 2,000 homes and businesses. The fires are among the deadliest in California history according to AP News, with hundreds of additional firefighters summoned to the area to help control the blazes and the death toll expected to increase. Furthermore, local officials have received more than 200 missing-person reports as family and friends seek to locate loved ones, although they may well be safe, as the fires have knocked out communications in many areas.

2.

No NFL player who has used the national anthem to protest against racism and police brutality has faced punishment from the league. That may soon change. NFL owners are scheduled to meet next week, and a league spokesperson expects player protests “to be front and center on the agenda.” Owners are reportedly considering changing the section of the NFL manual that states players “should” stand for the national anthem in order to make it a requirement. “We believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday. Owners are said to be concerned about an ongoing fight with the president affecting their bottom lines. The owners reportedly believe that they can make the change without the consent of the players union.

3.

Sad news for soccer fans. The United States men’s national soccer team failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup for the first time since 1986 by falling to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 last night. The U.S. team needed to merely tie Trinidad to make the cut, but they just missed it. Clint Dempsey missed what could have been a tying goal and in a weird twist, another Sounders player also helped seal their fate. Roman Torres scored the winning goal for Panama to give them the win, and the final automatic spot to go the World Cup for the first time, but at the same time it also eliminated the U.S. team. (Read more from USA Today)

4.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently doubled as a security guard at the University of Washington in a mission to “locate grooming violators”. In the marketing campaign for Braun, Wilson dresses as a security guard, and drives around the University of Washington Seattle campus handing out Braun electric-razors to students.