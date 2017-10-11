Russell Wilson Goes Undercover On UW Campus And It’s Hilarious

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently traded in his football cleats for a security guard badge, golf cart, bullhorn & fake mustache at the University of Washington.

His mission: “locate grooming violators”.

In the hilarious marketing campaign for Braun, Wilson dressed up as a security guard (fake accent included), and drove around campus handing out Braun electric-razors to students in need of grooming upgrades.

We could totally see Russell making a guest appearance on “Super Troopers 2” after this. Too funny!