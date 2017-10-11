KMPS Give and Receive Blood Drive With Bloodworks Federal Way

We’re inviting the entire #941Family to join us as we help & support to victims of the Las Vegas tragedy at Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Bloodworks Northwest has been working around the clock to take blood donations to send to the hundreds of victims in Las Vegas, as well as the many in need after three devastating hurricanes – Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

The need is ALWAYS there, but now more than ever, the entire country music family is coming together to help and support our friends, family, coworkers, loved ones, artists, and more who were attending Route 91.

Donors who SIGN UP to donate during the blood drive event will receive two tickets to the New Country Class Of 2017, October 24th at Snoqualmie Casino, featuring Adam Craig, Midland, Seth Ennis, Carly Peace & Luke Combs. (Must be 21+ to attend)