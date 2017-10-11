KMPS Give and Receive Blood Drive With Bloodworks Federal Way

We’re inviting the entire #941Family to join us as we help & support to victims of the Las Vegas tragedy at Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Bloodworks Northwest has been working around the clock to take blood donations to send to the hundreds of victims in Las Vegas, as well as the many in need after three devastating hurricanes – Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
The need is ALWAYS there, but now more than ever, the entire country music family is coming together to help and support our friends, family, coworkers, loved ones, artists, and more who were attending Route 91.
Donors who SIGN UP to donate during the blood drive event will receive two tickets to the New Country Class Of 2017, October 24th at Snoqualmie Casino, featuring Adam Craig, Midland, Seth Ennis, Carly Peace & Luke Combs. (Must be 21+ to attend)
WHEN: Monday – October 16th
TIME: 12pm – 4pm
WHERE: Bloodworks Northwest Federal Way Donor Center – 1414 S 324th St, Federal Way, WA 98003
HOW TO DONATE:
SIGN UP FOR YOUR DONATION TIME – HERE
Space is limited and an appointment is required for those who want to participate.
(When signing up, make sure to select : KMPS Radio Blood Drive, Site name-Federal Way Donor Center, Date-10/16/2017)