Dierks Bentley Brings His Mom as His Date To ‘Only the Brave’ Movie Premiere

Dierks Bentley had a beautiful date at his side as he walked the red carpet this weekend. No, it wasn’t his gorgeous wife or one of his adorable children, it was his MOM!
Momma Bentley joined Dierks for the premier of the upcoming film “Only the Brave”, which the country singer composed a song “Hold The Light”for according to Taste of Country.
Dierks and his mom found themselves alongside many of the film’s actors, including Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly.
They were also surrounded by 100 first responders, all of whom helped those affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and the earthquake in Mexico City according to Deadline.
“Hold The Light” is the first song Dierks has ever co-written and recorded for a motion picture, and it was written based on the story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.
“One of the most powerful takeaways for me from working on this project has been the need to search for hope and light even in the darkest of times. I think right now that message is more meaningful than ever,” Bentley says in a statement.
who doesn’t belong in this pic?! w/ cast of @OnlyTheBrave. so honored to have a song in this story of the 19 #granitemountain hotshots. thank you #josephkosinski @JoeComposer @scareypics for the opportunity to contribute to #HoldTheLight. to watch this movie last night sitting next to @donut_928, @ericmarshfoundationwildland, along with families of the hotshots, first responders, and the cast of the film including @joshbrolin @jeffbridges #jenniferconnelly #taylorkitsch @jimmybobbydale #milesteller was powerful stuff. so grateful to be associated with a movie that honors these men, their families, their sacrifices and pays tribute to some of the bravest men and women in America…our first responders.