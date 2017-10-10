SNL Makes Reality Stars Out of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

By DeAnna Lee
Let’s be honest… if Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had their own reality tv show, we’d totally be watching!

SNL, thank you for thinking of this! Now, let’s make it happen!

From Wide Open Country,

A skit on Saturday Night Live last weekend parodied E! Network‘s new lineup which included a show called Down Home with Blake & Gwen.

In the clip, Gwen (played by Melissa Villaseñor) and Blake (played by Luke Null) are seen sitting down to dinner and trying to sing together.

Literally surrounded by guitars, Villaseñor nails Stefani’s trademark pout and Null has Shelton’s accent down. In all, it’s a hilarious take on the superstar odd couple.

You can hear Blake Shelton’s new song “I’ll Name the Dogs” on 941 KMPS!

