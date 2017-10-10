Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 10th

1.

At least 10 people have been killed and 100 injured by the wildfires currently whipping through northern California’s wine country. The AP reports that the fires broke out nearly simultaneously on Sunday and exploded overnight, destroying more than 1,500 homes and businesses. Winds have posed a challenge to firefighters in the state this year despite a relatively wet winter that followed years of drought. Taken as a group, the fires are already among the 10 deadliest in California history, and the death toll is also expected to grow.

Smoke from a fast-moving Southern California fire created an eerie atmosphere at Disneyland. Officials say no smoke alarms have been activated at the Disneyland Resort, and the parks remain open, however, the Canyon Fire 2 is now burning in parts of Anaheim, Orange and Tustin, is creating poor air quality throughout the area.

2.

Arlington and Marysville are taking a stand against panhandling. The two cities are asking residents to keep their wallets closed to panhandlers, and instead give money to organizations that offer help to the homeless in order to assure that the money goes to necessities such as food, water, clothing and shelter. The two cities released a flyer with community resources where people can donate or get help like Arlington & Marysville Community Food Banks and the Salvation Army. Both Arlington and Marysville have laws on the books that restrict panhandling, but don’t ban it outright. (Read more from KING 5)

3.

The newest Oreo flavor is a mystery. They come in a white package, and the cookies are the traditional chocolate Oreo cookies, but they’re not telling you what the cream is. If you guess it right, though, you could have a shot at winning $50,000. And five other people who guess it right will win $10,000. You have until the end of November to submit your guesses to Oreo’s website. (Read more from Foodbeast)

4.

After months of anticipation, the first full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered on Monday. The trailer ends mysteriously with Rey telling her adversary Kylo Ren, “I need someone to show me my place in all this,” as he extends his hand to her. Is Rey going DARK SIDE??!?! The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.