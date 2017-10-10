Maren Morris Performs “Dear Hate” First Time For Fans

By DeAnna Lee
Maren Morris told her fans, “one of the most powerful things you can do is show up! We’re not gonna stop playing music or stop playing shows”.

She wrote this song with Vince Gill a few years back and was never going to release it. But here we are now, and “Dear Hate” means so much to so many country music fans.

“Dear Hate” is available on iTunes. All proceeds benefit the Country Music Cares Fund that was set up the Monday night after the Vegas massacre. It benefits the victims and their families.

