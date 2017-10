This Saturday the Seattle Thunderbirds GO PINK! Help us #PinkTheRink with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Valley Girls and Guys! Money raised for VG&Gs stays right here in Washington and more specifically in South King County to help families affected by breast cancer.

Get tix: http://www.seattlethunderbirds.com/event/pink-the-rink-2

Also you can see a special performance dedicated to the Survivors by Maple Valley’s own Dakota Poorman with DeAnna Lee & the Boot Boogie Babes!