Eric Church Releases Lyric Video for Vegas Victims Tribute, ‘Why Not Me’

Eric Church has released the emotionally-charged lyric video for “Why Not Me,” a powerful new song he wrote in response to the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

Church was the headliner at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 29, just two days before a gunman opened fire into the crowd from his hotel room, killing at least 58 people and wounding nearly 500 more.

The first time Church returned to the stage after the tragedy, he tearfully paid tribute to the victims.

Church told the crowd at the Grand Ole Opry that he was inspired in part to write the song after hearing about Sonny Melton, a huge fan of Church’s who sacrificed his life to save his wife during the shooting according to Taste Of Country.

“Why Not Me” finds Church wondering aloud why some people survive a random act of violence and others die.