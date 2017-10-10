Carrie Underwood Selling Her Dirt Bike For A Good Cause

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: auction, Carrie Underwood, Charity, children, Dirt Bike, sports
(Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Would you like to own Carrie Underwood’s personal dirt bike? You actually can now and it’s for a good cause!

Carrie’s 2014 Honda Dirt Bike—the first dirt bike she learned to ride according to Nash Country—is for auction with the proceeds going to Danita’s Children, which provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti. As of Tuesday, the top bid was over $3,200.

Carrie is also happy to autograph the number plate on the front of the motorcycle for the lucky buyer!

To bid, fans can visit HERE.

Step 1 to becoming an awesome biker chick! Gotta learn to ride this first! #WhatsAClutch #GladICanLaughAtMyself

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live