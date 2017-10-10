Carrie Underwood Selling Her Dirt Bike For A Good Cause

Would you like to own Carrie Underwood’s personal dirt bike? You actually can now and it’s for a good cause!

Carrie’s 2014 Honda Dirt Bike—the first dirt bike she learned to ride according to Nash Country—is for auction with the proceeds going to Danita’s Children, which provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti. As of Tuesday, the top bid was over $3,200.

Carrie is also happy to autograph the number plate on the front of the motorcycle for the lucky buyer!

To bid, fans can visit HERE.