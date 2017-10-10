Anderson East Reveals ‘Encore’ Album Release and 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Anderson East has revealed this new album, Encore, is set to debut on January 12.

East will support the full-length with an extensive North American tour, which kicks off January 11 in New York City and runs through most of April, with even more dates expected. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, October 12 at 10:00am local time.

East will start the promotion push this Friday with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he’s set to perform the first single from Encore, “All On My Mind.”

See the full tour itinerary below.

01/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

01/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/19 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

01/20 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

02/09 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

02/10 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live

02/13 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

02/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/16 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

02/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Birmingham

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/03 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBD Venue

03/06 – Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Club Casino

03/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

03/13 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

03/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

03/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Madrid Theatre

04/03 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

04/13 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

04/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

04/17 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

04/18 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall