Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Drop Music Video, Announce First Joint Album

After delighting fans on their joint Soul2Soul tour, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw announced this weekend that they’re now coming out with their first-ever joint album, Rest of Our Life, which will arrive on November 17.
The LP will feature 11 tracks–including the title track, “The Rest of Our Life”, which the couple premiered the official music video on Friday via Amazon during a limited viewing window.
Hill and McGraw recruited some famous help for the lead song, it was cowritten by Ed Sheeran according to People!
You can stream the single and download it with your digital pre-order!
The new album drops the same day their concert special Tim & Faith, Soul2Soul will air on Showtime!
Both singers announced the exciting news on social media.