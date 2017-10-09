Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Drop Music Video, Announce First Joint Album

After delighting fans on their joint Soul2Soul tour, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw announced this weekend that they’re now coming out with their first-ever joint album, Rest of Our Life, which will arrive on November 17.

The LP will feature 11 tracks–including the title track, “The Rest of Our Life”, which the couple premiered the official music video on Friday via Amazon during a limited viewing window.

Hill and McGraw recruited some famous help for the lead song, it was cowritten by Ed Sheeran according to People!

You can stream the single and download it with your digital pre-order!

The new album drops the same day their concert special Tim & Faith, Soul2Soul will air on Showtime!

Both singers announced the exciting news on social media.

‘The Rest Of Our Life’ now available for pre-order on @applemusic! #TheRestOfOurLife A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Shot in Tim’s home state of Louisiana. We hope you enjoy it! Watch now on @amazonmusic. [link in stories] A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

A behind the scenes look at the making of #therestofourlife video. Available now on @amazonmusic. A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Oct 7, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

#therestofourlife video now on @vevo. #linkinbio A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Oct 8, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

She got soaked in rain. I stood around eating catfish at the diner. It sure was fun to shoot one of these at home in Louisana. Hope you like it! Check it out on @amazonmusic [link in bio] A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:38am PDT