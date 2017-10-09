Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Drop Music Video, Announce First Joint Album

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Faith Hill, The Rest Of Our Life, Tim Mcgraw

After delighting fans on their joint Soul2Soul tour, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw announced this weekend that they’re now coming out with their first-ever joint album, Rest of Our Life, which will arrive on November 17.

The LP will feature 11 tracks–including the title track, “The Rest of Our Life”, which the couple premiered the official music video on Friday via Amazon during a limited viewing window.

Hill and McGraw recruited some famous help for the lead song, it was cowritten by Ed Sheeran according to People!

You can stream the single and download it with your digital pre-order!

The new album drops the same day their concert special Tim & Faith, Soul2Soul will air on Showtime!

Both singers announced the exciting news on social media.

‘The Rest Of Our Life’ now available for pre-order on @applemusic! #TheRestOfOurLife

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

Shot in Tim’s home state of Louisiana. We hope you enjoy it! Watch now on @amazonmusic. [link in stories]

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

A behind the scenes look at the making of #therestofourlife video. Available now on @amazonmusic.

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

#therestofourlife video now on @vevo. #linkinbio

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live