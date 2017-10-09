Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 9th

1.

The Seahawks scrapped out a 16-10 victory over the Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum taking over the lead in the NFC West leading into their bye week. The team also put their protest on hold Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. Defensive end Frank Clark told Q13 “Today wasn’t the day to sit down,” and it was the first time this season that the entire team stood for the anthem.

For only the third time ever, the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press college football poll at the same time. And for the first time in history, they are both ranked in the top eight simultaneously. Both teams are undefeated and the Huskies win this weekend helped move the Dawgs up one to No. 5 in the AP poll. The Cougars also had a win putting them to No. 8 in the AP poll. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany returned to Las Vegas on Sunday, exactly one week after the tragic shooting that broke out during his performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the country star visited victims at the University Medical Center. “Our extreme gratitude to country music star Jason Aldean for visiting UMC today,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong.” On Saturday, Aldean appeared on Saturday Night Live and performed a tribute to the victims and the late Tom Petty with a cover of the rock icon’s hit “I Won’t Back Down.”

3.

Nelly was booked and released without charges on Saturday after being arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape, his lawyer said. “To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required,” Nelly later tweeted. “I was released, pending further investigation.” Nelly did not attend his scheduled concert on Saturday night, where he was to perform as part of his tour with Florida Georgia Line. The rapper, whose birth name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested near Seattle on Saturday morning after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus. The 21-year-old woman claimed Nelly even tried to give her money afterwards. Nelly’s attorney, however, insists he’ll prove that the rapper “is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.” (Read more from CNN)

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

4.

AOL announced Friday that it will be discontinuing its Instant Messenger service on December 15. The chat app was considered a pioneering innovation when it debuted way back in 1997. “We know there are so many loyal fans who have used AIM for decades and we loved working and building the first chat app of its kind since 1997,” the company wrote on the AIM help page. “Our focus will always be on providing the kind of innovative experiences consumers want. We’re more excited than ever to focus on building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products.” AOL also told users in an email, “From setting the perfect away message to that familiar ring of an incoming chat, AIM will always have a special place in our hearts.” (Read more from The Verge)