Luke Bryan Salutes Las Vegas Victims, First Responders, Artists and Fans

In a very touching moment during Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour stop in Missouri, the country singer stopped his show to offer a moment of silence for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

Bryan asked the crowd to help him salute & “remember those beautiful, those innocent, wonderful country music fans”, their families, the first responders, as well as the artists — including “one of my best friends, Mr. Jason Aldean” — who was performing when the shooting took place.

“I want to salute all music. It’s not a country music situation — it’s not a country music fan situation. It’s a music fan situation, because we were all robbed of our innocence Sunday night,” Bryan told the crowd according to The Boot.

“I love you guys for being brave and showing up tonight and understanding the best thing we can do is show up tonight and do what we know how to do: have fun — have fun as Americans and celebrate all the music and celebrate country music tonight.”

Luke also saluted the local law enforcement in attendance at the show and thanked them for helping to secure the safety of the concertgoers.

Bryan ended with a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting before resuming his set. The concert was Bryan’s first performance since the tragedy that claimed 58 lives and injured hundreds of others.