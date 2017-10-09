Kane Brown Drops a New Video For “Heaven”

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: heaven, Kane Brown

Kane Brown is definitely showcasing his tender and romantic side in his song “Heaven.”

The song is featured on the new deluxe version of his debut album, and while the incredible heartfelt lyrics could be perfectly dedicated to his soon-to-be wife, Katelyn Jae, the song & video already have fans in a frenzy.

Both the song and the accompanying video were released on Oct. 6.

The video features Kane singing the sweet song as he stands solo in a candlelit room, and it paints the perfect picture that he’s singing the beautiful ballad right to you. *swoon*

