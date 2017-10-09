Jason Aldean and Wife Return To Las Vegas To Visit Victims

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, returned to Las Vegas on Sunday (10/8) exactly one week after a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others during Aldean’s headlining set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The couple spent the day at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where they visited with some of the patients who were critically injured during the tragic shooting according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Our extreme gratitude to country music star Jason Aldean for visiting UMC today,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

“Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong.”

Brittany posted a message on her Instagram account, calling the victims they visited “some of the strongest people we have ever met…fighting the toughest battle of them all…for their lives.”

Brittany went on to say that the victims have actually helped her and Jason begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of them have. She added, “Thank you for today. We will never forget.”

Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong 🙌🏼 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

On Saturday, Aldean appeared on Saturday Night Live and performed a tribute to the victims and the late Tom Petty with a cover of the rock icon’s hit “I Won’t Back Down.”