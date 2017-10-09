Eric Church Honors Las Vegas Victims with Empty Seats; “Those Were My People”

It was a tearful tribute made by Eric Church on the Grand Ol’ Orpy stage. Eric opened up to his fans about playing the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival just days before the devastating mass shooting.

(Read more from Radio.com)

“This past Friday, I played the Harvest music festival in Vegas … 48 hours later, those places that I stood, it was carnage,” Church told the crowd. “Those were my people. Those were my fans.”

Eric Church left empty seats at the show to honor the Vegas victims.

He later added: “Every person that was there, let me tell you something, I saw that crowd. I saw them with their hands in the air. I saw them with boots in the air. And what I saw, that moment in time that was frozen, there’s no amount of bullets that could take [it] away.”

“I didn’t want to be here tonight. I didn’t want to play guitar … But last night somebody sent me a video of a lady named Heather Melton and she was talking to Anderson Cooper on CNN,” the singer said.

“She goes, ‘We went there to see Eric Church because he was Sonny’s … it was his guy. We went there to see his guy. Then she said, ‘We have tickets for the Grand Ole Opry tomorrow night.’”

Church noted that there were two empty seats at the venue to honor the couple. “The reason I’m here tonight is because of Heather and Sonny.”