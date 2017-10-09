Brett Eldredge Shares Emotional Cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Brett Eldredge has shared a touching acoustic cover of Coldplay’s 2005 hit, “Fix You.”

“Music medicine for tough times,” the singer captioned the video.

While he never explicitly mentions it, it’s easy to read the affecting cover as a heartfelt response to the tragedy at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas. “Love yall, hang in there,” Eldredge says as the short clip ends.

Eldredge’s famous dog, Edgar, is seen resting his head on the singer’s leg while he plays.

Watch the video below.