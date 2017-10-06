Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 6th

1.

Another storm heading towards the U.S. The deadly Tropical Storm Nate is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall somewhere between southeast Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle early Sunday. The storm has already killed 22 people in Honduras and Nicaragua, where up to 30 inches of rain are forecast to create life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Grand Isle, La., on a barrier island south of New Orleans, has already called for a voluntary evacuation, but maps show the storm sparing areas hardest-hit by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. And no, it’s not your imagination: Nate feels like it came out of nowhere, and this hurricane season really has been much worse than usual. (Read more for USA Today)

2.

Netflix is raising the price for its most popular video streaming plan by 10%— a move that affects most of Netflix’s 53 million US subscribers. The company will now charge $11 per month instead of $10 for a plan that includes HD and allows subscribers to simultaneously watch programs on two different internet-connected devices. The price for another plan that includes ultra-HD video is going up by 17%, to $14 from $12 a month. The plan that limits subscribers to one screen without HD will remain $8 a month. The increase would be the first in two years for Netflix, and are being driven by the company’s desire to fatten its profits as it spends more money on a critically-acclaimed slate of original programming. It landed more Emmy nominations than any network besides HBO this year. (Read more from The Verge)

3.

Cam Newton has been fired from his position as a yogurt spokesperson. Dannon will no longer be using the Carolina Panthers quarterback as the face of its Oikos Greek Yogurt brand, saying it was “shocked and disheartened” by the sexist comment he made to reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, which was “disparaging to all women.” “It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender,” the company states. Rodrigue had asked a question about the route running of one of Newton’s receivers during a press conference Wednesday. The quarterback responded “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” Newton replaced John Stamos as Oikos spokesman, beating out the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson for the gig. Newton is also a spokesman for Gatorade, Under Armour, Beats by Dre, and Buick.

Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

Newton has since apologized for the sexist reaction. “After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” Newton says in a video shared on social media. “And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.” Newton, who has two daughters, adds, “I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that. What I did was extremely unacceptable.” (Read more from ESPN)

4.

Cue the Fast & Furious drama! Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram on Thursday to slam Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of delaying the release of Fast and the Furious 9 until April 2020. (The film was originally scheduled for release in April of 2019.) Universal is placing a spin-off film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham on their slate, with the release date set for July 26, 2019. In a series of lengthy rants, the singer-actor accused Johnson of breaking up the Fast and Furious family and pursuing a spin-off because he has to be the center of attention. “… Fast Family…… until Dwayne showed up,” Tyrese captioned a photo of the cast. “I guess this whole time he had a problem because he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster… I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…I was simply fighting to keep the family together.” He added, “What makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER. We don’t fly solo… I got 3 years of venting on this clown. They offered but YOU didn’t have to agree with a solo.” (Read more from E! News)