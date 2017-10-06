Route 91 Headliner Sam Hunt Shares Message Following Las Vegas Tragedy

Sam Hunt headlined Route 91 Harvest Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 30), less than 24 hours later, a man open fired on a crowd of 22,000 fans, killing 58 people and injuring 530.

A day later Hunt shared a simple, yet profound message on Instagram according to Taste Of Country, captioning his photo with “Lord be near (Route 91) Psalm 91.”

The first two lines of Psalm 91 read:

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.

Like Sam Hunt and so many other country artists, the shooting has left Dierks Bentley completely and utterly stunned.

Dierks tells The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m having a hard time even physically moving right now. I had to take Twitter off my phone because I’ve just been looking at it for two days straight. It’s just the heaviest, darkest thing I can remember since 9/11.”

Bentley says those fans are like family to him and acknowledges that he might’ve known some of the people who were killed or wounded.

He says, “We see a lot of the same faces on the road. It’s a really tight group. The boundaries between the audience and the stage are thin, metaphorically, in country music.”