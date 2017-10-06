Rascal Flatts Will Continue Las Vegas Residency

By Kat on KMPS
Florida Georgia Line, las vegas, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, Route 91
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Rascal Flatts has decided to move forward with their Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Theatre following the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The trio’s eight-show residency will kick off this weekend with shows on Friday (10/6) and Saturday (10/7), and is slated to continue through the end of the month.

Rascal Flatts announced the news in a message on Instagram, writing, “Our hearts are in Vegas, and we will perform our shows there in honor of the victims and in hopes of bringing some light to such a dark time.”

The trio also said they were donating to the Las Vegas Victim’s Fund and encouraged others to do the same.

Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, and Backstreet Boys have also donated $10,000 each to the victim’s fund which is a GoFundMe campaign that was set up to assist the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The fund has already raised nearly $10 million.

