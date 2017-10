Just in time for World Smile Day, we give you Mochi!

When it comes to tongues, Mochi “Mo” Rickert, a female St Bernard from South Dakota, USA, has the competition licked. She has entered Guinness World Records’ NEW Amazing Animals edition for having a tongue that measures 18.58 cm. Mochi is a rescue and just about the cutest thing we’ve ever seen! Try to look at Mochi and not smile! 🙂

Meet Mochi — the adorable Saint Bernard that just broke the Guinness World Record for the "longest dog tongue" in the world pic.twitter.com/P654DUAYnY — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 4, 2017