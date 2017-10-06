Exclusive: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Share Behind The Scenes Look at ‘The Rest of Our Life’ Video

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary with the announcement of their first collaborative album The Rest of Our Life, which will be released on November 17.

The country music power couple have also shared the album’s lead single and title track, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

“It made it us a little nervous, to be honest, Hill said. “When you get songs from other artists it kinda makes you a little nervous because…,” “You don’t want to ruin it,” McGraw said with a smile.

Turns out there was no need to be nervous.

“This was a no-brainer,” said Hill. “Such a beautiful song,” added McGraw “the melody in it was just incredible.”

“Both Tim and I agreed the first time we heard that song, it reminded me of us, and the feeling that we had the first time that we admitted and decided that we were gonna be married,” Faith revealed.

“There was a comfort and a security about that moment that resonates in this song,” she continued. “It’s got such an intimacy to it, I think that’s what really attracted us as well,” McGraw added.

In an exclusive behind the scenes look at the video for the new single Hill and McGraw praise director Grant Singer. “He captured the essence of the song in a way that was a little juxtaposed from the actual lyric of the song,” said Faith.

“His vision for it was so unique,” said McGraw. “To take the song and turn it into an argument was really a cool idea.”

It sounds like Tim got the better end of the deal though, he reveals that while he was enjoying a catfish dinner, Faith was filming in the rain. “She had the hard job on this video,” McGraw laughed.

Listen to “The Rest of Our Life” and check out the album’s full tracklisting below.

1. The Rest of Our Life

2. Telluride

3. The Bed We Made

4. Cowboy Lullaby

5. Break First

6. Love Me to Lie

7. Sleeping in the Stars

8. Damn Good at Holding On

9. Devil Callin’ Me Back

10. Speak to a Girl

11. Roll the Dice