Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Fear After Vegas

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Chris Stapleton has responded to the tragic incident at the Route 91 festival in Vegas with a strong message of resilience in the face of fear.

“Where does someone go in their mind to do these unthinkable things? I don’t understand it,” Stapleton asked during a radio interview earlier this week (via CMT News). “You want to look for reasons or some explanation even, and I don’t know that there is one. There’s a certain amount of innocence that gets lost from it when these things happen.”

The singer went on to echo the sentiments of many other country artists in saying that he’s not going to let the tragedy stop him from enjoying his life and his music.

“I’m not saying not to be afraid and not be terrified of things like that, but… I want to step out there with a certain degree of defiance against things like that and not let fear and hate and just evil run my decisions and how I carry myself,” he said. “If we do that, then we’re letting that win and rule us and that’s exactly what people who would commit heinous acts like that would want. Personally, I can’t give in to that. I can’t do it.”