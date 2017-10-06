Brett Eldredge Shares A Throwback Photo That Will Definitely Make You Smile

If you didn’t already love Brett Eldredge, this photo will definitely seal the deal!

Who are we kidding, EVERYONE already loves Brett so this pic is just icing on the cake!

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico leaving its 3.4 million residents with limited resources and no power, celebrities have banded together to raise funds for relief efforts according to In Style.

Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll announced on “The Late Show,” that they would to donate to hurricane relief efforts for “every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they’re 13 and put up #PuberMe.”

Brett was happy to oblige.

Need a good laugh? Here's teenage me….have at it #tbt #puberme #puertoricorelief A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

THOSE EYES!

THAT PIC!

Perfection.

Can we also just take a second to share this adorable video of Brett singing a sweet lullaby to his dog, Edgar?

Heart…melting!!!